Friday, April 24, 2020 - Gospel singer Ruth Matete’s husband, the late John Olakanmi Apewajoye alias Beloved John, died after sustaining severe burns that led to multiple organ failure, according to a postmortem examination.





Speaking to the media on Thursday evening, Chief government pathologist, Dr Johansen Oduor, revealed that ‘Beloved John’ had complications, including sepsis, from the 60 percent burns he suffered in a gas cylinder accident at their home in Great Wall estate, Athi River on March 30.





“He died because of burns, which were mixed degree burns estimated at 60 per cent. In burns, what kills are the complications that arise.





"In this case, there was sepsis, multiple organ failure, which lead to his death,” the pathologist said.





Dr. Oduor also noted that there were no marks on the body indicative of injuries. “We checked and there was none.”





Oduor was among four pathologists who represented the State, Ms Matete, Bellevue South Hospital and Mr. Jessy, the Nigerian national who accused the singer of playing a part in her husband’s death.





This is huge reprieve to Ruth Matete who has been grilled by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on two occasions.





The detectives also visited the couple’s house where the gas cylinder accident happened for investigations.





Meanwhile, EPRA has dispatched experts to help police establish if the gas cylinder was faulty at the time of the explosion as they seek to ensure all doubts are cleared.





They are also working with the company that supplied the cylinder as part of the probe.





The talented songbird tied the knot with John Apewajoye in November 2019 in a colorful ceremony and she is currently two months pregnant.



