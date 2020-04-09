_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 9, 2020

-A man involved in the trending sex orgy that has shocked Kenyans has revealed what exactly happened before the sex tape was leaked to the public.





While clearing the air on the trending sex tape, the man revealed that the tape was leaked by one of their friends, who also participated in the orgy.





He started blackmailing them and demanded for Ksh 200,000 and when they refused to give him the money, he leaked the randy sex video that has spread online like bushfire.





Ironically, he leaked the video knowing very well that he was also involved in the sex orgy and his face was clearly displayed.





The man shockingly revealed that a father in law to one of the men involved in the sex tape saw the trending video and called her daughter, telling her that she got married to a devil’s agent.





Listen to this audio revelation from one of the men involved in the sex tape.



















