Thursday April 2, 2020 - COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has mocked leaders who go for treatment abroad.





Speaking during an interview earlier today, Atwoli said that the spread of the Covid-19 virus had equalized everyone despite their financial status.





"We have no political parties, we have no Kieleweke, we have no Tanga Tanga, we have no groups because this virus has equalized everyone.”





"It has equalized rich men, thieves, MPs and some have gone into hiding and we cannot hear them.”





“This is the time we should be considerate to one another to make sure we remain united as Kenyans," Atwoli stated.

"Even those who stole money cannot use it.”



“Hotels are closed, those big buildings and lodgings where they used to go and squander this money have all closed," he added.







At the same time, the COTU boss appealed to em ployers and landlords to also chip in and show solidarity during this trying time.





He urged the Government to exempt landlords from taxation and argued that the move will help them be more considerate of their tenants.





He asked the Government to ensure rental issues for low and middle-income wage earners are considered for the next three months.





Most politicians and leaders in Kenya seek medical treatment abroad but this would be difficult in recent times due to the suspension of all international flights.



