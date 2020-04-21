_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Tuesday April 21, 2020 - Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua yesterday gave a blunt Covid-19 update and tore into the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), stating that they were out of touch with the real situation.





"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures and extraordinary leadership.”





“These are not normal times we are living in.”





“They (SRC) are talking about rules and regulations.”





“Some of these people are so out of touch that they don't know that the rules and regulations should not control us, we are supposed to control them.”





“But their mindset is just so myopic," he stated.





He vowed to break any rules and regulations set by the commission if it meant saving a life, and that he was ready to face any consequences that may arise later on.





“Let us use our common sense, we know that it is not common but let us try and use even the little we have," he stated.





Mutua was speaking from Machakos Stadium which has been converted into a Covid-19 isolation centre, equipped with 1,000 beds.





“As we embark on preparing for any rise in the number of Covid-19 infections, the Machakos Government has converted Machakos Stadium into a health facility," he announced.





On April 12, the Machakos governor publicly announced his distaste at a letter issued by the SRC, contesting his plan to offer special monetary allowances to health workers within his county.



