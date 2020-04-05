_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 6, 202 0- Corona virus pandemic has dealt a major blow to slay queens who depended on sponsors to pay bills.





Since most sponsors are practicing social distancing and mostly staying indoors with their families, slay queens are really struggling to put food on the table.





Blogger Xtian Ndela started a competition on his Instagram where he promised a reward of Ksh 4,000 and slay queens flooded his page with all manner of thirst traps.





This one even exposed her breasts on the bloggger's live Instagram video , hoping to win the money.





See photos.















