_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday, April 9, 2020 - A beautiful lady has lost her life after she was killed by her sponsor’s children at Dunga area in Kisumu.





According to reports, she was accosted by her sponsor’s children when she went for a sleep over in his house.





They blamed her for confusing their aging father with fake love, prompting him to abandon their sick mother in hospital.





The deceased is identified as Mercy alias Jaber Nyar Suba on facebook.





Messages of condolences have flooded her facebook page after news of her untimely death broke out.





May her soul rest in peace.





Here are photos of the deceased who lost her life in the hands of her sponsor's merciless children.







