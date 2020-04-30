_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 30, 2020 - Another tragedy has hit a section of the country after a disease outbreak claimed seven lives.





The fresh Cholera outbreak that was reported at Illeret Ward in Marsabit County on Thursday, came at a time the country was grappling with containing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed 15 lives so far.











County Health Executive Jamma Wolde stated that 134 people had been taken to the hospital and were receiving treatment after contracting Cholera.





Cholera is a very dangerous waterborne disease, far much dangerous than even COVID-19 going by a number of deaths that was recorded in a single day.





It is outbreak is associated with the ongoing heavy rains pounding most parts of the country that has caused massive flooding.





The Kenyan DAILY POST