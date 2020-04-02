_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 2, 2020 - A 35-year-old man has died while receiving treatment at Kakamega Hospital after being beaten mercilessly by police officers for flouting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s curfew to stop the spread of Coronavirus.





According to reports, the man was identified as Ramathan Juma from Joyland estate in Kakamega town.





His aunt Zainab Abdalla said her nephew, who suffers from a mental illness, left home on Tuesday but did not return home.





“As a family, we are so sad about what has happened.”





“Juma is sickly and sometimes leaves home and we have to go looking for him.”





“I have lived with him for the last 16 years since his mother died and it’s wrong for police to have attacked him without finding out his condition,” said Mrs. Abadalla.





It is suspected that Juma could have strayed from home and got caught up in the curfew melee on his way home.





The family reported his disappearance at the Kakamega police station and were informed he had been admitted at the hospital.





They said he had been found lying unconscious along a road and was taken to hospital by police officers.





“I suspect my son was battered by police officers during the curfew.”





“We are informed he was found in Sichirai with injuries to his head.”





“We suspect police beat him up without realising he had a mental illness,” Mrs. Abdalla lamented.





Kakamega Central police commander Mr. David Kabene said the incident was being investigated.





“I have met the family and told them that we need to wait for the postmortem examination to establish the cause of the death,” said Kabena.





This is the second death since Uhuru declared a nationwide curfew to curb the spread of Coronavirus.





The Kenyan DAILY POST