Wednesday April 29, 2020 - Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) is in the news for the wrong reasons yet again after it fired cleaners at night despite President Uluru Kenyatta’s passionate appeal to employers not sack their employees during this COVID-19 pandemic.





The JKIA employees were forced to spend night in the cold after their contracts were terminated without prior warning.









The employees claimed they had reported to their workstations on Tuesday, April 28, at 3pm for the night shift and were busy working before they were asked to come together for a meeting.















They were then asked to surrender their security passes and kicked out of the airport at 7pm, during curfew hours.





"We had reported as usual but were asked to come together and write our names, they then took our security passes and kicked us out of the airport.”





“We are now stranded here and we don't know what to do, it is already late and some of us come from very far," said one of them.





The employees said they had been working with Golden Cleaning Company that was hired to offer cleaning services at JKIA.



