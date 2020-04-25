_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, April 25, 2020 - Prostitution business is still thriving in the streets despite the outbreak of corona virus.





Sex starved men are flocking to the streets at night to seek sex services from prostitutes who parade their flesh like tomatoes in the market and engage police in cat and mouse games, knowing very well that they are risking their lives by exposing themselves to the contagious virus.





An under-cover journalist went to the streets in Ghana at night and captured sex workers busy hunting for clients.





Some of the prostitutes who were interviewed said that they believe God is shielding them from the virus while others alleged that corona virus is just a conspiracy theory.





Watch video of the prostitutes going on with their business despite the outbreak of the dreaded virus.







