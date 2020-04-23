_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 23, 2020 - Kenya's Ambassador to China Sarah Serem has caused China to take back home a Kenyan family that had been forced into quarantine in the Asian country.





The family of a teacher, who has been in China along with his wife and a one-year-old child, is said to have been forcibly picked up from its house and driven to a quarantine facility where they spent sleepless nights before the Embassy officials intervened.





According to Serem, she received communication regarding the plight of the teacher who is legally in China with his family and they were released through the Embassy’s intervention.





The teacher, Elly Wafula, and his family are to observe self-quarantine for 14 days as opposed to a supervised one.





This comes even as Serem defended the Chinese, saying the allegations leveled against them by Africans over discrimination and evicting them from Africa are untrue.





Cases of discrimination by the Chinese authorities have also been reported and the embassy called to intervene in a bid to rescue those affected.



