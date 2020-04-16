_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 16, 2020 - The Landlords and Tenants Association (LATAK) has waived rent for tenants and launched a helpline to help landlords and tenants across the country in case of an emergency.





In a press conference yesterday, LATAK urged Kenyans not to pay rent until COVOD-19 is over.





It unveiled the short code 20777 which landlords and tenants could text with the word "Landlords" or "Tenants" to seek intervention.





LATAK noted that association representatives would reach you after texting the words to the helpline revealing that it has a rapid response team in a number of police stations around the country.





Justice Freedom Party chair, Justus Juma, who spoke on behalf of the association ordered tenants not to pay rent until normalcy resumes.





"LATAK directs all tenants not to pay rent until when Uhuru Kenyatta orders businesses to resume normal operations.”





"All the landlords must forthwith stop evictions, harassment and disconnection of electricity and water to tenants who are not in a position to pay the rent of April and thereafter with immediate effect until the Government orders reopening of all the businesses in the country.”





"For Kenyans to stay in their houses because this is a collective responsibility for everybody, we all have to play our part.”





“If we play our part correctly we can defeat this thing within three months and we will go back to normalcy,” LATAK stated in a statement.



