Monday April 6, 2020 - Billionaire politician Simeon Nyachae is seriously sick and needs our prayers.





His health has badly deteriorated and he is said to be suffering from serious memory lapse being confined on a wheel chair.





According to family sources, Nyachae is even using diapers with a nurse on 24-7 watch.



Nyachae had been admitted to the Nairobi Hospital after he tripped and fell in his Loresho home.





He was discharged but later admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit after developing chest complications.





Sometimes back, Nyachae was flown to London for specialized medication accompanied by close family members, friends and doctors. He was also treated in South Africa.





In London after discharge from hospital, he stayed at his house in city as doctors kept monitoring him before allowing him back to Kenya.





Nyachae is one of the richest Kenyans having held plum positions in late Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki’s governments.





He retired from active politics after losing the Nyaribari Chache seat to Robert Monda in the 2007 election.



Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on several occasions while attending functions in Gusiiland has openly stated Nyachae is too sick to attend, passing his regards although many say the old man is out of his senses with doctors visiting his residence to monitor his progress.



During funerals, Matiang’i has represented Mzee Nyachae, his close kin, signifying the trust the old man has towards the minister.



At a funeral in Kerumbe, Matiang’i revealed that the octogenarian is unwell thus his inability to attend the funeral of billionaire entrepreneur Stephen Mogeni.



“Our Mzee, Simeon Nyachae, would have loved to attend the funeral of his friend Mogeni. However, due to illness, he was unable to,” said Matiang’i.





