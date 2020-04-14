_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Tuesday April 14, 2020 - Weeks after Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua fired some of his county staff over alleged gossiping and corruption, it has emerged that the sacking was based on witch hunt and sex demands.





According to sources, a powerful face in Mutua’s inner circle, Mwengi Mutuse, has allegedly been making sex advances to ladies and if they refuse to bow to his demands, he threatens them with a sack.





And that is not all, Mwengi is also not comfortable to men seen to be close to Mutua as he wants to call all the shots, influence tender awards and payments in order to receive kickbacks.





Mwengi allegedly boasts to receive kickbacks on behalf of Mutua and targets mostly Asians businessmen at Athi River town.





“I am puzzled by a culture of people who spend time back biting, pulling others down and spreading unfounded malice against each other.”





“This besides spreading hate and slowing service delivery also undermines and betrays the leadership and the very government they work for,” stated Mutua in a statement.





Michael Maina, the chief officer special programmes and research was fired after he differed with the power baron with loose trousers.





Staff suspended included Francis Mwaka (CEC trade), Kimeu Kimeu (CEC public service), Carlos Kioko (chief officer youth and sports) James Mutunga (chief officer forensics and inspectorate services), and Joel Mwova (acting chief officer medical services).





Those who received warning letters were Titus Kavila (CEC county administration), Urbanus Munyoka (CEC agriculture) and Emmanuel Kimeu (chief officer ICT).





Ruth Mutua, the CEC tourism, was appointed as the acting CEC trade while county secretary Grace Munguti was appointed to as public service in an acting capacity.





Ruth Mutua and Grace Munguti social are suspicious and under the microscope.





The Kenyan DAILY POST