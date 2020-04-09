_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 9, 2020 - The government has issued a list of products considered essential for Kenyans during the partial lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus Pandemic.





Among the products identified by the Business Emergency Response Centre (BERC) that was formed by Industrialisation CS, Ms. Betty Maina is Alcohol and Tobacco.





“The Committee identified the manufacturers, producers and suppliers of the under listed as essential to the sustenance of lives and efforts must be taken to keep them operational throughout the crisis period,” read a notice from the ministry.









The workers of the identified sectors will be granted special permits to keep working and distributing the foods during the pandemic.





President Uhuru Kenyatta while announcing mitigative measures aimed at stopping the spread of the Covid-19 virus imposed a 7pm to 5am curfew.





The President said during this time no movement would be allowed except for those listed under essential services.





See the full list of products considered essential for Kenyans during this partial lockdown.





1. Sugar,





2. Wheat products (bread, confectioneries and breakfast cereals).





3. Sugar Confectionaries.





4. Dairy products,





5. Processed foods.





6. Meat and meat products.





7. Fish





8. Edible oils





9. Salt and cooking spices





10. Fruits.





11. Vegetables and nuts.





12. Water





13. Juices and non and/or carbonated drinks/diluting drinks, tea, coffee, tobacco, and alcohol beverages.





14. Alcohol and Tobacco.



