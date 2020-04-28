_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

- Controversial singer Akothee and Kenya Film Classification Board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, have kissed and made up.





Mutua, who is Kenya’s self-declared moral cop had been at logger-heads with Akothee over her raunchy performances.





However, that seems to be water under the bridge after Mutua gifted Akothee with Sh50,000 for being the most improved artiste in Kenya.





Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and his sons are the other recipients of Sh50K over their Covid-19 awareness song.





“Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja & sons are the winners of the most creative piece of art in raising awareness on COVID-19.





“Esther Akoth alias Akothee takes the trophy for the most improved artist in Kenya. Her online messages and content of late are very inspiring. 50k for both!” announced Ezekiel Mutua.





Akothee has accepted the reward with both hands but revealed that she will donate the money to charity.





Reacting to the prize, Akothee wrote: “I really appreciate Daktari First and foremost, thank you very much for acknowledging my Talent 💪 this means alot to me 🙏 🏾





“Secondly, thank you very much for the 50,000 ksh, I really needed it at this particular time 🙏 🏾 🙏 🏾





“I will send it straight to those ladies who worked in night clubs and can't get anything to feed their children , most of them emailed me at their point of dead Ends .





“GOD BLESS YOU ABUNDANTLY 🙏 🏾 🙏 🏾 🙏 🏾 @dr.ezekielmutua 💪💪 An ngama miya ema apako 🙏 🏾 🙏 🏾 ,”



