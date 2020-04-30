_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 30, 2020- Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to hand over power to National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, because he has been unable to govern the country.





In a tweet on Thursday, Ahmednasir, who is commonly known among his peers as “grand mullah” said Uhuru and his Deputy William Ruto seem to have lost the legitimacy of ruling the country by encouraging their kins and friends to steal billions without caring the plight of mwananchi.





“ Has my BELOVED JUBILEE lost the moral LEGITIMACY to RULE? With all these corruption & blatant thievery isn't it a bewildering CONUNDRUM why H.E UHURU & DP Ruto are fighting over a soiled brand? Shouldn't we Give it to Hon Raila to run on it in 2022? ,” Ahmednasir asked.





The lawyer posed the question after details emerged that the Ministry of Health officials led by Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe have squandered Sh 1.3 billion donated by World Bank to fight COVID-19.



