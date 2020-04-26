_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, April 26, 2020- Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed the individual who will replace Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, in case he exits politics in the coming days.





Raila, 74, is in his sunset years politically and he urgently needs a successor to carry on his liberation mantle.





Commenting on social media on Saturday, Ahmednasir, who is known among his peers as Grand Mullah”, said the only person who has credentials to succeed Raila Odinga is Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho.





The lawyer said Joho has demonstrated that he is a capable leader who can deliver Kenyans from huge calamity like the current coronavirus epidemic.





“Leaders are BORN during crisis and at a time when Hon Raila has gone COMPLETELY AWOL Governor @HassanAliJoho has been the only VISIBLE/EFFECTIVE ODM politician during the Coronavirus crisis. ODM has an excellent chance if Joho is ODM's Presidential candidate for 2022,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.



