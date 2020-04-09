_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 9, 2020

-Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi has set up a 170-bed isolation ward in preparation for the surge of coronavirus patients in the next coming days.





In photos circulating on social media on Thursday, hospital staff were seen busy preparing the makeshift ward outside the hospital’s main building.





One worker who wrote on social media said they have already set up 110 beds and they were in the process of putting up 60 beds to deal with the increasing number of patients.





“As part of measures to enhance the capacity of dealing with a surge of patients, Aga Khan Hospital has finalized the setting up of a 100 bed #covid19kenya field hospital. 110 beds have been set up and other 60 in progress,” the worker said.





Here are photos of the isolation unit put up inside Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi.











