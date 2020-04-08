_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 8, 2020-

Kenya Television Network (KTN) has suspended KTN‘s Pointblank host, Tony Gachoka over what it termed as gross misconduct.





KTN which is run by Standard Media Group wrote suspension letter to venomous host who was airing the programme every Wednesday after 9 pm news.





But Gachoka, who appeared on the programme as drunk as a pig, dismissed claims that he has been sacked and instead said he has suspended the programme over Coronavirus.





“ I am telling our people this coronavirus thing is a serious thing. Nobody has sacked me. I have suspended my show,” Gachoka said on his Twitter page.





Gachoka’s pointblank show sustained backlash from a section of Kenyans who called out Gachoka's bias, as the presenter made no secret of his opposition to Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.





The loudmouth presenter regularly took Ruto on social media, accusing the DP of orchestrating grand corruption schemes and vowing that he will not ascend to the highest office in the land.





Last month, Gachoka was accused with sleeping with a prostitute who had a deadly sexually transmitted disease.



