Tuesday April 21, 2020 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko has accused Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, of frustrating his efforts to help residents pull through the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In a post on social media on Tuesday, Sonko said Kibicho, who is among the most powerful men in Government, gave instructions to his juniors to remove and vandalize a new public sanitisation booth that had been installed at the Kibra Deputy County Commissioner’s office.
“I am saddened by the vandalism that occurred earlier today, supervised by the Kibra Deputy County Commissioner who personally confirmed to me of his ill actions through his cell phone no. 0724614583 allegedly with instructions from the Nairobi Regional Coordinator who also confirmed the same to my chief of staff through his cell phone no. 0723947249 on the removal and vandalism of the new public sanitization booth that had been installed at the Kibra DCC’s offices. The RC confirmed the instructions were from PS interior,” Sonko wrote.
Sonko accused the officials of playing personal and dirty politics with the lives of Nairobi residents.
He wondered why his Mombasa counterpart, Ali Hassan Joho’s similar initiative was lauded by the Government while his was brought down.
“Recently, my colleague and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho launched public sanitization booths, in partnership with the Suleiman Shahbal Foundation, that are boldly emblazoned with the names of the two leaders, and nobody has had a problem with that, ” Sonko said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Sonko forget about this street dog powered by the fraudster vampire himself. COVID-19 will down him fast and nicely - dog clowns of statehouse robbers.ReplyDelete