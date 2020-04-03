Saturday, April 4, 2020- Two French Doctors have sparked outrage after they proposed that the potential Covid-19 Vaccine tests should first be done in Africa.

Dr. Jean-Paul Mira and Camille Locht who were speaking on live TV interview, insisted that Africa is the best place to conduct such test as they recalled how an experimental treatment for AIDS was carried out in Africa.





“If I can be provocative, shouldn't we do this study in Africa, where there are no masks, no treatment, no resuscitation, a bit like it has been done in some studies in AIDS, where among prostitutes, we try things, because they are exposed, and they don't protect themselves, what do you think?" Dr. Mira said.





To which Dr. Loch said: Dr Locht: "So you are right[...]we're thinking in parallel to a study in Africa precisely to make this same type of approach w/ BCG [vaccine]placebo, I think there is a call for tenders that was released or that will be released & I think we will indeed seriously thinking about that too"



