Saturday, April 4, 2020- Two French Doctors have sparked outrage after they proposed that the potential Covid-19 Vaccine tests should first be done in Africa.
Dr. Jean-Paul Mira and Camille Locht who were speaking on live TV interview, insisted that Africa is the best place to conduct such test as they recalled how an experimental treatment for AIDS was carried out in Africa.
“If I can be provocative, shouldn't we do this study in Africa, where there are no masks, no treatment, no resuscitation, a bit like it has been done in some studies in AIDS, where among prostitutes, we try things, because they are exposed, and they don't protect themselves, what do you think?" Dr. Mira said.
To which Dr. Loch said: Dr Locht: "So you are right[...]we're thinking in parallel to a study in Africa precisely to make this same type of approach w/ BCG [vaccine]placebo, I think there is a call for tenders that was released or that will be released & I think we will indeed seriously thinking about that too"
This blatant racism has angered many Africans who have taken to social media to tell off these vile Frenchmen that Africans are not lab rats.
Among those who have reacted to this shocking proposal is legendary Ivorian footballer, Didier Drogba.
Taking to twitter, Drogba wrote:
“It is totally inconceivable we keep on cautioning this. Africa isn’t a testing lab. I would like to vividly denounce those demeaning, false and most of all deeply racists words. Helps us save Africa with the current ongoing Covid 19 and flatten the curve.
“Let us save ourselves from this crazy virus that is plummeting the world economy and ravaging populations health worldwide. Do not take African people as human guinnea pigs! It’s absolutely disgusting...
“African leaders have a responsibility to protect their populations from those horrendous conspiracies. May god protect us!
Watch the video and reactions below.
