_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday, April 7, 2020-

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has condemned in the “strongest possible terms” suggestions by two French scientists that Africa be used as a testing ground for a coronavirus vaccine.





Speaking at a WHO video press conference on Monday, Dr. Tedros termed the comments racist and a hangover from the “colonial mentality.”





“Africa can’t and won’t be a testing ground for any vaccine,” he said.





The remarks by two French doctors last week during a live TV debate have sparked wide outrage, with accusations they are treating Africans like “human guinea pigs.”





When asked about the doctors’ suggestion during the WHO’s coronavirus briefing, Dr Tedros became visibly angry.





“It was a disgrace, appalling, to hear during the 21st Century, to hear from scientists, that kind of remark. We condemn this in the strongest terms possible, and we assure you that this will not happen,” he said.





One of the Doctors has since apologized for the remarks.





In a statement released on Friday April 3rd, Mira's employer, the Paris network of hospitals quoted him saying:





"I want to present all my apologies to those who were hurt, shocked and felt insulted by the remarks that I clumsily expressed on LCI this week."



