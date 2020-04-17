_________________________________________________________________________
Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis, love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or go to
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
Position: Health Administrative Officer III (1 POST)
Terms of Service: One (1) year contract
Salary: KShs. 40,000/=
Responsibilities
- Overseeing procurement,
- Provision and maintenance of facilities;
- Preparation of budgets and sound management of
budgetary allocations
- Revenue collection;
- Overseeing welfare of staff and patients and
ensuring their security; and
- General upkeep of the hospital.
Qualifications
- Be a Kenyan citizen.
- Diploma in any of the following: – Health
Management, Hospital Administration, Business Administration or its
equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.
- Certificate in Computer application skills
from a recognized institution;
- Satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the
Constitution of Kenya 2010
How to apply
Interested and qualified persons are requested to submit their applications via email to: cpsb@makueni.go.ke in the format; Position applied for as the mail subject. Attach a zipped folder with the Application Letter, CV and other Relevant testimonials as outlined in roman above. so as to reach the undersigned on or before Friday 17th April, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
The Ag. Secretary/CEO
Makueni County Public Service Board
P.O. Box 49 – 90300
MAKUENI
Candidates should attach ONLY relevant professional certificates, National Identity Card, professional registration card and practice licence where necessary. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification. Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original National Identity Cards, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during the interview. The Makueni County Government is an equal opportunity employer; Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities and other disadvantaged persons are encouraged to apply. Affirmative action as stipulated in the constitution shall be applied.
Loading...
Post a Comment