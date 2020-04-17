_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Position: Health Administrative Officer III (1 POST)

Terms of Service: One (1) year contract

Salary: KShs. 40,000/=

Responsibilities

Overseeing procurement,

Provision and maintenance of facilities;

Preparation of budgets and sound management of budgetary allocations

Revenue collection;

Overseeing welfare of staff and patients and ensuring their security; and

General upkeep of the hospital.

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen.

Diploma in any of the following: – Health Management, Hospital Administration, Business Administration or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Certificate in Computer application skills from a recognized institution;

Satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010

How to apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to submit their applications via email to: cpsb@makueni.go.ke in the format; Position applied for as the mail subject. Attach a zipped folder with the Application Letter, CV and other Relevant testimonials as outlined in roman above. so as to reach the undersigned on or before Friday 17th April, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

The Ag. Secretary/CEO

Makueni County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 49 – 90300

MAKUENI