Wednesday April 15, 2020 -National Assembly Majority leader, Aden Duale, has joined his Senate counterpart, Kipchumba Murkomen, in refusing to take salary cuts to aid in fighting coronavirus disease in the country.





In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday evening, Duale, who is also the Garissa Town MP, said he would not take the pay cut and said it was the duty of companies that post billions to help poor Kenyans.





“ The people of Garissa Township sent me to the National Assembly not to do a pay-cut but to make sure that resources and laws are available for Kenyans to be safe in their homes. ”





“ The issue today is the blue-chip corporate organizations in our country that are posting billions in profit. Companies like EABL, KCB, Safaricom by today should be giving back those profits from the Kenyan people. Let’s not talk about pay cuts of Ksh.30, 000, Ksh.40, 000, Ksh.200, 000 that will not help the situation ,” said Duale.





Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta pleaded with lawmakers to take pay cut to assist in fighting Coronavirus.





Kenya has 225 cases of COVID 19 and has registered 10 deaths.



