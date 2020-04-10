_________________________________________________________________________

Telkom

Position: Senior Accountant – Treasury (Finance Department)

Region: Nairobi

Reporting to: Head of Treasury

Band: 3

Department: Finance

Role Purpose: We are seeking an individual who is dynamic in nature and passionate about delivering results to join our Finance, Treasury team.

This role will maintain a robust cash collection process to ensure all cash collected from cash sales and billings is correctly accounted for and banked.

Ensure that guidelines and policies around cash processes are adequate and effective, and that such policies prevent significant errors in cash balance calculation.

Ensure all company bank accounts are fully reconciled and meet the minimum internal and external audit requirements.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

· Knowledge of IFRS, IAS and accounting processes around cash management

· Hands-on experience with any ERP system

· Thorough understanding of financial accounting statements

· Experience with general ledger functions and the month-end/year-end closing processes

· Good research and analytical skills with an aptitude for numbers

· Accuracy and great attention to detail

· High degree of integrity and confidentiality

· Strong communication and interpersonal skills with ability to function as a team player

· Strong analytical skills to perform in depth financial analysis

· Proficient with MS Excel, Word and PowerPoint

· Ability to work under pressure

How to Apply

Application should be sent by 21/4/2020 please provide an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) including details of your current telephone contacts and names of three referees.

Apply through recruitment@telkom.co.ke and ensure the job title is quoted on the subject field.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.