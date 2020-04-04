_________________________________________________________________________

Our client provides quality private health care to residents of Kenya and the neighboring countries.

They are looking to fill the position of a Chief Accountant .

Job Purpose: The position holder will be responsible for providing leadership to the Central Accounts function in the implementation of sound accounting, budgeting and financial control policies, systems and procedures in accordance with International Accounting Standards.

Main Responsibilities of Job

The jobholder will be responsible for:

· Coordinate the preparation of accurate and up-to date financial and management accounting information to facilitate decision making.

· Establish and maintain effective internal control systems and procedures.

· Coordinate the Hospital budget process and prepare special revisions

· Design and implement effective systems of monitoring performance against budget.

· Assist budget holders with preparation of business plans and capital investment appraisals.

· Ensure timely monthly reconciliation of budget adjustments to the agreed expenditure plan.

· Develop and monitor appropriate Key Financial Performance Indicators.

· Ensure that operational and capital expenditure are appropriate by reviewing and comparing costs with industry standards.

· Maintain an up- to-date assets register.

· Facilitate appropriate training and development for central finance staff members.

· Equip non-finance managers with appropriate knowledge for financial decision making.

· Analyze and report significant budget variances and to identify, along with the divisional accountants, possible remedial actions.

· Produce divisional and corporate forecasts for income and expenditure on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis.

· Provide relevant and timely monthly statements, reports and reconciliations together with appropriate interpretation and advice for the Senior Management Team according to agreed timetables.

· Carry out effective treasury management, manage the Hospital’s bank accounts, loans and other financial instruments.

· Maintain robust cash handling and banking procedures.

· Ensure that closing stocks in financial statements can be tied up to physical stocks and differences are investigated promptly and resolved.

· Provide advisory services on building the investment portfolio of the Hospital.

· Ensure full integration of all ERP financial transactions.

Qualifications:

· B.Com (Accounting Option) or equivalent

· Certified Accountant i.e. CPA (K) or ACCA

· 7 years progressive experience in Finance, with at least 3 at a senior level

· Expert knowledge of accounting, financial and management reporting

Technical Competencies: –

· Experience in auditing would be an added advantage.

· Solid leadership skills.

· Change management experience

· Business savvy.

· Analytical and results oriented

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruitment@ke.gt.com stating the subject heading “CHIEF ACCOUNTANT” by Monday 13th April 2020 clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST).