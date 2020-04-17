_________________________________________________________________________

Position:

Project Accountant





Location: Nairobi





Job description

icipe seeks to recruit a Project Accountant in the Finance Unit. The position is tenable in Nairobi at the icipe Duduville campus. This is two-year contract, renewable subject to continued project needs, funding for the position, and performance of the staff member. This is a nationally recruited position. A competitive compensation package will be offered to the right candidate. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.The Project Accountant will be responsible for specific aspects of accounting for a portfolio of projects.

Responsibilities

The Project Accountant will provide support to the research departments and support departments to ensure adequate financial implementation and management of financial resources in line with the icipe financial policies and donor regulations. This will entail:

Creation of new projects in the institutional financial

Review and approval of project expenses, ensuring that they are in line with the approved budget.

Providing guidance and advice on financial management related aspects to project

Supporting and guiding project teams in monitoring the budgets, analysing projects financial performance, identifying and evaluating new financial

Ensuring financial compliance with icipe standards and donor requirements in the implementation of

Preparation of financial reports in conformity with various donors’ requirements for timely submissions.

Support initiatives towards enhancing financial management processes for improved service delivery and

Facilitation of periodic project

Other related tasks as assigned.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, business, finance, economics or related

A qualified professional accountant (CPA, ACCA, CA or equivalent and membership with an internationally recognized professional accounting institute).

At least 3 (three) years of post-professional experience in project

Experience in auditing or financial

Capacity to function effectively as a member of a multi-disciplinary

Ability to search for common ground to problem-solving.

How to Apply

Applications will be accepted up to 28th April 2020. Interested applicants should submit: (a) a confidential cover letter; (b) detailed CV with names and addresses of 3 referees, including e-mail addresses; and (c) a statement illustrating their suitability against each of the listed qualifications/competencies/abilities, and skills. Candidates are required to apply by Email: icipe@icipe.org