Position: Project Accountant
Location: Nairobi
Job description
icipe seeks to recruit a Project Accountant in the Finance Unit. The position is tenable in Nairobi at the icipe Duduville campus. This is two-year contract, renewable subject to continued project needs, funding for the position, and performance of the staff member. This is a nationally recruited position. A competitive compensation package will be offered to the right candidate. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.The Project Accountant will be responsible for specific aspects of accounting for a portfolio of projects.
Responsibilities
The Project Accountant will provide support to the research departments and support departments to ensure adequate financial implementation and management of financial resources in line with the icipe financial policies and donor regulations. This will entail:
- Creation of new projects in the institutional
financial
- Review and approval of project expenses,
ensuring that they are in line with the approved budget.
- Providing guidance and advice on financial
management related aspects to project
- Supporting and guiding project teams in
monitoring the budgets, analysing projects financial performance,
identifying and evaluating new financial
- Ensuring financial compliance with icipe standards and donor
requirements in the implementation of
- Preparation of financial reports in conformity
with various donors’ requirements for timely submissions.
- Support initiatives towards enhancing
financial management processes for improved service delivery and
- Facilitation of periodic project
- Other related tasks as assigned.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in accounting, business,
finance, economics or related
- A qualified professional accountant (CPA,
ACCA, CA or equivalent and membership with an internationally recognized
professional accounting institute).
- At least 3 (three) years of post-professional
experience in project
- Experience in auditing or financial
- Capacity to function effectively as a member
of a multi-disciplinary
- Ability to search for common ground to
problem-solving.
How to Apply
Applications will be accepted up to 28th April 2020. Interested applicants should submit: (a) a confidential cover letter; (b) detailed CV with names and addresses of 3 referees, including e-mail addresses; and (c) a statement illustrating their suitability against each of the listed qualifications/competencies/abilities, and skills. Candidates are required to apply by Email: icipe@icipe.org
icipe is an equal opportunity employer. It fosters a multicultural work environment that values gender equity, teamwork, and respect for diversity.
