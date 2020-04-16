_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 16, 2020 - Recently, a lady revealed how city pastors Kathy Kiuna and Allan Kiuna brainwashed her for 7 years and almost made her fall into depression.





She used to take all her earnings to the two flashy pastors, hoping to get a financial breakthrough.





At times, she even slept hungry after giving all her money to pastor Kiuna and his wife.





Her post was widely shared on social media and Kiuna’s brainwashed followers castigated her but she maintains her life has progressed after leaving the church.





According to the lady, it has been 9 years since she left JCC church and she has made a lot of progress in life.





Read what she posted.







