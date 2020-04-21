_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 -A Chinese man was taught a lesson that he will never forget after he slapped a cab driver.





The young Chinese man, who is doing business in Nigeria, assaulted a cab driver after an argument and when members of the public learnt of the incidence, they confronted him with kicks and blows and disciplined him.





The racist and stupid Chinese man was left begging for mercy after being beaten black and blue.



A fellow Chinese was spotted coming to his rescue after he collapsed, following the heavy beating.





See video.







