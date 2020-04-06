_________________________________________________________________________

Position:

Clerical Officers (6 POSTS)





Terms of Service: One (1) year contract

Salary: KShs. 20,000/=

Responsibilities

Work at this level will be carried out under close supervision and guidance of a more senior officer and will be subject to regular checks and verification. Officers at this level will be deployed in the HRM Unit, general registry, supplies, accounts office or general office services. Specific duties will include;

Compiling statistical records;

Sorting, filing and dispatching letters;

Maintaining an efficient filing system;

Processing appointments, promotions, discipline, transfers and other related duties in human

resource management;

Computation of financial or statistical records based on routine or special sources of information;

Preparing payment vouchers;

Compiling data and drafting simple letters.

Performing any other duties as may be assigned by the immediate supervisor

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen.

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C Plain or its approved equivalent;

Proficiency in computer applications.

Those with KATC/ATC qualifications will have and added advantage,TRANSPORT, ROADS, PUBLIC WORKS & HOUSIN

How to apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to submit their applications via email to: cpsb@makueni.go.ke in the format; Position applied for as the mail subject. Attach a zipped folder with the Application Letter, CV and other Relevant testimonials as outlined in roman above. so as to reach the undersigned on or before Friday 17th April, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

The Ag. Secretary/CEO

Makueni County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 49 – 90300

MAKUENI