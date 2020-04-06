_________________________________________________________________________
Position: Clerical Officers (6 POSTS)
Terms of Service: One (1) year contract
Salary: KShs. 20,000/=
Responsibilities
Work at this level will be carried out under close supervision and guidance of a more senior officer and will be subject to regular checks and verification. Officers at this level will be deployed in the HRM Unit, general registry, supplies, accounts office or general office services. Specific duties will include;
- Compiling statistical records;
- Sorting, filing and dispatching letters;
- Maintaining an efficient filing system;
- Processing appointments, promotions,
discipline, transfers and other related duties in human
- resource management;
- Computation of financial or statistical
records based on routine or special sources of information;
- Preparing payment vouchers;
- Compiling data and drafting simple letters.
- Performing any other duties as may be assigned
by the immediate supervisor
Qualifications
- Be a Kenyan citizen.
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education
(KCSE) mean grade C Plain or its approved equivalent;
- Proficiency in computer applications.
- Those with KATC/ATC qualifications will have
and added advantage,TRANSPORT,
ROADS, PUBLIC WORKS & HOUSIN
How to apply
Interested and qualified persons are requested to submit their applications via email to: cpsb@makueni.go.ke in the format; Position applied for as the mail subject. Attach a zipped folder with the Application Letter, CV and other Relevant testimonials as outlined in roman above. so as to reach the undersigned on or before Friday 17th April, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
The Ag. Secretary/CEO
Makueni County Public Service Board
P.O. Box 49 – 90300
MAKUENI
Candidates should attach ONLY relevant professional certificates, National Identity Card, professional registration card and practice licence where necessary. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification. Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original National Identity Cards, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during the interview. The Makueni County Government is an equal opportunity employer; Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities and other disadvantaged persons are encouraged to apply. Affirmative action as stipulated in the constitution shall be applied.
