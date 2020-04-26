_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Public Service Commission





Our Vision: A citizen-centric public service

Our Mission: To reform and transform the public service for efficient and effective service delivery.

Vacant Positions in the Public Service

Ministry of Labour and Social Protection

Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below.

Labour Officer II

Fifty Six (56) Posts

V/NO. 62/2020

Salary Scale: Ksh. 30,170 – Ksh. 40,060 p.m

(CSG -‘11’)

Terms of service: Three (3) years Contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance)

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: Human Resource Management, Planning, Development, Business Administration, Economics (Lower Second Class), Sociology, Psychology, Anthropology, Statistics, Labour Relations or Industrial Relations from a recognized institution.

Duties and responsibilities include:

(i) carrying out labour inspections;

(ii) handling labour complaints and trade disputes through conciliation;

(iii) advising employers, employees and related stakeholder on Labour laws and labour relations; and,

(iv) Collecting and analyzing data on labour matters.

Application Procedure

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission website www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal www.psckjobs.go.ke

Please Note:

(i) Candidates should NOT attach any documents to the application form. ALL the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the form. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert should not be included.

(ii) Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

(iii) Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

(iv) The Public Service Commission is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Chapter 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenyans diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities. THEREFORE, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

(v) Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

(vi) It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents.

(vii) Serving officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview.