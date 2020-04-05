_________________________________________________________________________
The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) is a state corporation established through an Act of Parliament (Cap 225A, Laws of Kenya) which was repealed by the Kenya National Examinations Council Act No. 29 of 2012, to conduct school and post school examinations within Kenya as it may consider desirable in the public interest and to award certificates or diplomas to successful candidates in such examinations. The Council invites competent, self-motivated and qualified applicants for the following vacant position;
SUPPORT STAFF I, EC SCALE 4 (5 POSTS)
Duties and Responsibilities
- The
duties will entail performing support staff tasks of high priority which
require good timing, initiative and flexibility.
- An officer
will be expected to be involved in cleaning, arranging, packing, unpacking
items, shifting, lifting and fixing items.
Requirements for Appointments
For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:-
- Kenya
Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade D+ (plus) or its equivalent
from a recognized institution;
- At
least three (3) years of relevant work experience;
- Certificate
in Computer Applications from a recognized Institution.
- Fulfill
the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.
HOW TO APPLY.
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should download and fill the Application of Employment form KNEC.2A (REVISED 2018), application letter with enclosed certified copies of academic and professional certificates, detailed curriculum vitae giving details of day time telephone contact, e-mail address, current remuneration (enclose copy of your latest pay slip), names and valid current contacts of three referees on or before 27th April, 2020 to:
The Chief Executive Officer
The Kenya National Examinations Council
P.O. Box 73598 – 00200
NAIROBI
NOTE:
- Applications
received after the deadline date will not be considered;
- Only
shortlisted candidates will be contacted and canvassing will result to
automatic disqualification;
- KNEC is an Equal Opportunity Employer and people with Disability and female candidates are encouraged to apply
