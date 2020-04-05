_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) is a state corporation established through an Act of Parliament (Cap 225A, Laws of Kenya) which was repealed by the Kenya National Examinations Council Act No. 29 of 2012, to conduct school and post school examinations within Kenya as it may consider desirable in the public interest and to award certificates or diplomas to successful candidates in such examinations. The Council invites competent, self-motivated and qualified applicants for the following vacant position;

SUPPORT STAFF I, EC SCALE 4 (5 POSTS)

Duties and Responsibilities

The duties will entail performing support staff tasks of high priority which require good timing, initiative and flexibility.

An officer will be expected to be involved in cleaning, arranging, packing, unpacking items, shifting, lifting and fixing items.

Requirements for Appointments

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:-

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade D+ (plus) or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

At least three (3) years of relevant work experience;

Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized Institution.

Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

HOW TO APPLY.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should download and fill the Application of Employment form KNEC.2A (REVISED 2018), application letter with enclosed certified copies of academic and professional certificates, detailed curriculum vitae giving details of day time telephone contact, e-mail address, current remuneration (enclose copy of your latest pay slip), names and valid current contacts of three referees on or before 27th April, 2020 to:

The Chief Executive Officer

The Kenya National Examinations Council

P.O. Box 73598 – 00200

NAIROBI

NOTE: