Friday April 24, 2020 - Five Kenyan truck drivers are among 11 individuals who tested for COVID-19 in Uganda today.





According to Uganda's Health Ministry, three of the drivers entered the Country through the Malaba border while two entered through the Busia border.





The Ministry stated that none of the positive cases had signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19.





“We tested a total of 1,331 samples today at Uganda Virus Research Institute.”





“Of these, 1,020 samples are from truck drivers while all 311 samples from the community and individuals in quarantine tested negative for COVID-19,” Ugandan Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng stated.





The other six cases that tested positive are said to be Tanzanian truck drivers who arrived in the country through the Mutukula border post.





So far, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Uganda is 74.





Of this, 46 have recovered and no deaths have been reported.





Minister for Internal Affairs Gen. Odongo Jeje disclosed that a number of truck drivers who entered the country had tested positive for the virus.





“There is growing concern about the long-distance truck drivers entering the country," he stated.





He stated that the national taskforce would consider deployment of rapid testing kits at the entry points.





This came a week after a 27-year-old Kenyan truck driver tested positive in the country.





"The Ministry of Health is currently testing all truck drivers (cargo transporters) for COVID-19 who come into the country via various borders," read an excerpt from the letter.





The Kenyan DAILY POST