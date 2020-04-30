0
Applications are invited for the following posts in the Ministry of Defence.
Clerical Officer II – CSG 14 – Thirty (30) POSTS (Advert 11/2020) Basic Salary: Kshs. 16,890 – 20,800 p.m.
House Allowance:                 Depending on area of deployment
Commuter Allowance: Kshs. 3,000
Leave Allowance:                 Kshs. 4,000 (Once yearly)
Terms of Service:                 Permanent & Pensionable.
 Responsibilities
This will be the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level may be deployed in any of the following units/sections: Human Resource Management, General Registry, Supply Chain Management; Accounts or General Administrative Services. The officer will be required to carry out simple clerical duties under the supervision and guidance of a senior clerical officer.
Specific duties and responsibilities will entail:
  • collecting statistical records; carrying out transactions related to accounts or personnel information;
  • filing receipts;
  • receiving, filling and dispatching correspondence;
  • preparing Pay Change Advices (PCAs);
  • preparing initial documents for issuance of stores;
  • photocopying and scanning documents;
  • indexing of documents and records;
  • checking general office cleaning; and keeping safe custody of equipment, documents and records
Qualifications
For appointment to this glade, a candidate must be in possession of: –
  • Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C- (Minus) or its equivalent qualification; and
  • Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by completing ONE application form PSC (Revised 2016) and submit the same together with copies of the required certificates. The application form may be downloaded from Public Service Commission website www.publicservice.go.ke and Ministry of Defence www.mod.go.ke
Requirements and other detailed information for each of the posts is available on the Ministry’s website www.mod.go.ke and on www.mygov.go.ke
Completed application forms should reach the Cabinet Secretary; Ministry of Defence, P.O. Box 40668 – 00100, NAIROBI or hand delivered to Ulinzi House gate off Lenana Road; on or before 6th April, 2020.
NB:
  • Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification
  • Qualified persons irrespective of gender, age, race, culture, religion, marital status or disability are encouraged to apply
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
  • Applicants should not give money to anybody purporting to be in a position to help whatsoever. Any corruption report should be made via email: publicaffairs@mod.go.ke
HEAD HRM&D
FOR: PRINCIPAL SECRETARY
