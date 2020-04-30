_________________________________________________________________________
Applications are invited for the following posts in the Ministry of Defence.
Clerical Officer II – CSG 14 – Thirty (30) POSTS (Advert 11/2020) Basic Salary: Kshs. 16,890 – 20,800 p.m.
House Allowance: Depending on area of deployment
Commuter Allowance: Kshs. 3,000
Leave Allowance: Kshs. 4,000 (Once yearly)
Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable.
Responsibilities
This will be the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level may be deployed in any of the following units/sections: Human Resource Management, General Registry, Supply Chain Management; Accounts or General Administrative Services. The officer will be required to carry out simple clerical duties under the supervision and guidance of a senior clerical officer.
Specific duties and responsibilities will entail:
- collecting
statistical records; carrying out transactions related to accounts or
personnel information;
- filing
receipts;
- receiving,
filling and dispatching correspondence;
- preparing
Pay Change Advices (PCAs);
- preparing
initial documents for issuance of stores;
- photocopying
and scanning documents;
- indexing
of documents and records;
- checking
general office cleaning; and keeping safe custody of equipment, documents
and records
Qualifications
For appointment to this glade, a candidate must be in possession of: –
- Kenya
Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C- (Minus) or its
equivalent qualification; and
- Certificate
in computer application skills from a recognized institution
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by completing ONE application form PSC (Revised 2016) and submit the same together with copies of the required certificates. The application form may be downloaded from Public Service Commission website www.publicservice.go.ke and Ministry of Defence www.mod.go.ke
Requirements and other detailed information for each of the posts is available on the Ministry’s website www.mod.go.ke and on www.mygov.go.ke
Completed application forms should reach the Cabinet Secretary; Ministry of Defence, P.O. Box 40668 – 00100, NAIROBI or hand delivered to Ulinzi House gate off Lenana Road; on or before 6th April, 2020.
NB:
- Canvassing
will lead to automatic disqualification
- Qualified
persons irrespective of gender, age, race, culture, religion, marital
status or disability are encouraged to apply
- Only
shortlisted candidates will be contacted
- Applicants
should not give money to anybody purporting to be in a position to help
whatsoever. Any corruption report should be made via email: publicaffairs@mod.go.ke
HEAD HRM&D
FOR: PRINCIPAL SECRETARY
