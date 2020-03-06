_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, March 6, 2020 - Early this week, East Africa’s ‘it couple’ Diamond Platinumz and Tanasha Donna ended their relationship.





This came as a shocker to many given that the Tanzanian singer had stated that he was ready to settle and even promised to marry the Kenyan beauty.





However, that is not the case and Tanasha will have to contend with being Diamond’s latest baby mama and move on just like Zari and Hamisa Mobeto.





Zari, who has two kids with Diamond, had warned Tanasha about how this relationship will end but she didn’t heed to her advice and now the Ugandan socialite and business lady has had the last laugh.





While reacting to a post on a fan page about the break-up, Zari wrote:





“No matter how many times a snake shades skin, it stays a snake.”





Zari dumped Diamond on Valentine’s Day in 2018 after she became sick and tired of his philandering ways.





She went to reveal how Diamond would bring slay queens into their matrimonial bed for unprotected marathon sex.





See the post below.



