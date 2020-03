_________________________________________________________________________

Ben Kitili’s sexy wife, Amina Mude, has caused a stir on social media after flaunting her curves in bikini





The mother of two has been working hard in the gym after delivering her second baby, a few months ago, and the results are clear for everyone.





Amina shared photos showing off her curves in bikini after losing over 25kgs and she is already an early contender for the award of 'Yummy Mummy' of the year 2020.





She captioned the photos:



“ Holiday mode activated 💃💃💃 #Girlstrip #beachplease,”





Check out the photos that have left both men and women salivating.