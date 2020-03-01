



Sunday March 1, 2020 - Vocal Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria caused a scene after he left the BBI rally in Meru mid-way yesterday before former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who was the Guest of Honour at the event, could address the public.





Kuria who had arrived earlier, albeit late at the event in the company of Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, found all seats at the main dais occupied.





The two were pictured standing behind other leaders, listening to speeches at the event held at Kinoru stadium.





However, Kuria, who did not get a chance to address the crowd, was quick to add that this was not a matter of concern as organizers of the event were keen to have only people of the same mindset to speak at the rally.





Kuria is reported to have left the event mid -way for personal reasons to attend to other engagements in Nairobi.





On missing a seat, Kuria dismissed the notion that he arrived late after all the seats had been occupied, stating that there was no official time to attend the rally.





His Senate counterpart, who got a chance to address the crowd, used the opportunity to dismiss the narrative that BBI would solve all problems that Kenyans have.





"Leaders were elected to solve problems facing Kenyans.”





“They should stop deceiving Kenyans that their problems can only be solved using the BBI,"Murkomen stated.





