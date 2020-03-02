



Monday March 2, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may be planning to impeach Deputy President William Ruto.





This was revealed by celebrated political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, during an interview yesterday.





In his opinion, the relationship between Uhuru and Ruto became frayed and prompted for the rise of the Handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which he said is a plot to kick the DP out of Government.





Ngunyi added that once DP Ruto's woes would not end with the looming impeachment, but that the ouster would be used to completely cut him off politically.





“Once they have impeached him, the Rift Valley region might explode and there might be clashes.”





“If the clashes take place there, Ruto will be said to be behind it.”





“The chaos can be engineered by the way," he stated.





Ngunyi further added that it was only then that the DP might be shipped off to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and be prosecuted as the mastermind behind the violence.





The Kenyan DAILY POST