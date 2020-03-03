



Tuesday March 3, 2020 - Former Treasury CS Henry Rotich, ex-PS Kamau Thugge and others planned to steal over Sh80 billion through the Arror and Kimwarer dam projects.





This was revealed by DPP’s special counsel Taib Ali Taib who said in an affidavit that their investigations revealed there was a conspiracy to steal the money.





Taib's affidavit was filed in response to a petition by Richard Malebe to stop his prosecution in the graft case.





“The Sh80 billion that the petitioner and his co-accused intended to steal made nonsense of the Judiciary’s annual budget of Sh19.5 billion, DCI’s 7.5 billion, Parliament's 45.5 billion and makes Goldenberg scandal look like pocket change,” court documents read.





Malebe, who is yet to plead to the graft charges, is alleged to be a director with CMC Di-Ravenna Kenya branch.





He petitioned the courts in February to stop his prosecution and was granted temporary orders by Justice Mumbi Ngugi.





Taib said that a concept paper involving seven dam projects among them Kimwarer and Arror multi-purpose dams was sent to Cabinet for approval.





“The said projects were concocted purely for purpose of looting public funds but as they were not part of the National Water Master plan could only be made possible with the cooperation and conspiracy of the accused persons working for a common unlawful purpose,” the affidavit reads.





The DPP further claims that indisputable facts will prove that Kimwarer Multipurpose dam project was never approved.





Yet, the DPP says, the accused persons ventured into its construction and development and unlawfully conspired and succeeded in making and receiving payments.



