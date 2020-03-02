Monday March 2, 2020 - Government Spokesman Colonel (Rtd), Cyrus Oguna, has said Kenyans spreading fake alerts about Coronavirus on social media are being tracked and will be arrested soon.





On Monday, some Kenyans on social media alleged that there are confirmed cases at the Kenyatta National Hospital and at Mbagathi County Hospital.





In a press statement in Nairobi on Monday, Oguna refuted claims of the Coronavirus being in Nairobi and said the authors of such claims will be hunted down and brought to justice.





“It is criminal to spread such malicious and alarmist statements through social and digital channels," Oguna said in a statement.





According to the Computer and Cyber Crimes Act, sharing fake news and propagating hate speech attracts a Sh5 million fine or a two-year prison sentence, or both.





"These fake and alarmist rumours have been forwarded to the cybercrime unit and DCI for investigation, arrest and prosecution of the authors and this spreading the same," he stated.



