Monday March 9, 2020 - COTU boss Francis Atwoli bashed Deputy President William Ruto and his allies over demands for President Uhuru Kenyatta to attend the Nakuru BBI rally.





Speaking during a workers meeting, Atwoli, who is a major critic of the deputy President, said that nobody can stop a national movement of reggae.





The COTU boss asked what it would take RUTO to stop reggae, a national movement if he was not able to stop the murder of his chief security officer, Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei.





"They murdered your staff like a chicken in cold blood and you could not stop it, how do you stop a national reggae?" he stated.





Atwoli stated that those who wanted the President to come to the Nakuru BBI meeting to know that he cannot be ordered at any point.





According to Atwoli, Uhuru is the Commander-In-Chief who does not follow or take ultimatums.





"The President cannot be ordered around, he is the head of this country, he is not at the whims of anyone," he explained





He added that the call for a referendum was unstoppable and that it would come.





He called on Ruto and his allies to prepare their troops for a referendum.





He explained that he would call all Kenyans to vote for the new changes that were meant to ensure that Kenyans get an equitable share of power, resources, and representation.





"We are very equal to the task and we will spread the message.”





“If you don't want to come to stay home. Just know we are headed to the referendum;" he concluded.



