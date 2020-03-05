_________________________

Thursday, March 5, 2020 - Prophet David Owuor has brainwashed so many innocent Kenyans with his gospel of deceit.





He instills fear to his congregants who believe that he speaks to God face to face.





In this video, the rogue prophet is heard threatening his congregants that if someone touches his hand, he or she gets cancer.





He further brags that if you argue with him too, you get cancer.





See video.

pic.twitter.com/vpGP3fHAQE If you mistakenly touch Owuor's hand, you get a cancer. If you disagree with Owuor, you get a cancer. This instills a lot of fear among his followers. You only leave Owuor's camp if you are ready for such 'consequences'. #OwuorExposed — Kinoti Joseph (@KinotiJoseph) March 3, 2020







