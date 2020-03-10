_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 10, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has vowed to take President Uhuru Kenyatta head on in his fight for survival.





Speaking yesterday, Ruto, through Soy MP, Caleb Kositany, said that they will take the war to President Uhuru Kenyatta's doorsteps.





He stated that they wanted an explanation from the President regarding the humiliation the DP has been facing.





"The DP has been a victim of hate and disobedience by junior civil servants.”





“The question we are asking is where is the President as his Deputy is being harassed?”





"We need the President to speak up on this matter.”





“The safety and security of the DP must be guaranteed," he added.





Yesterday, Nyeri Town Legislator, Ngunjiri Wambugu, opined that Ruto had dug his own grave by positioning himself as a 2022 presidential candidate instead of serving as the Deputy to the President.





"Let’s get something straight.”





“There’s William Ruto the Deputy President, and then there’s William Ruto a 2022 presidential candidate.”





“William Ruto has never complained of a lack of state support in his role as Deputy President."





"He has everything he needs to be deputy president of Kenya.”





“He has 100% government support in that role.”





“He is secure and there is no threat to this position," Ngunjiri added.



