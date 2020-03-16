_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 16, 2020 - Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, narrated her unfortunate encounter with thugs along Nairobi’s streets while headed to an NTV interview.





While appearing as a guest on AM Live, the outspoken lawmaker narrated that the daring thugs boldly went after her car while she was stuck in traffic at Westlands roundabout in Nairobi.





They later made away with her car's side-mirror ignoring her frantic attempt to scare them away by knocking on her car window.





Wahome was driving herself when the early-morning incident occurred as she continues to fight to have her bodyguards reinstated.





"This morning at around 6:15 a.m on my way to town, I was attacked at the roundabout of Westlands.”





“I was driving myself today and there are these fellows who come and attack your vehicle on the side and they ran away with my side-mirror.”





"I am saying this because I think the police need to find out who are these fellows and do something about it.”





“There was slight traffic around the roundabout and [motorists] were not moving," she narrated.





"It was very early and today morning was very dark and he just came to my car and I saw somebody struggling.”





“I tried knocking on the window to frighten him but I saw he managed to run away with the side mirror.”





"I still do not have security up to now and I think these are some of the things that are not good," she continued.





Wahome has in the recent past made headlines and she took President Uhuru Kenyatta head-on, accusing him of undermining Deputy President William Ruto since shaking hands with ODM leader, Raila Odinga.



