This well endowed lady has told off those salivating on her eye popping assets to yearn for her brain instead.





The curvy Instagram model by the name Jaye Love, has also advised ladies wishing they had her body that men's interest in the physical appearance of a lady is declining because they are now more interested in how smart a lady is.





She wrote:



“Ladies who wish to be like me need to have my brain first."



"You need to have a brain because a body is nothing without one."

“Go to school or find something that you love, and the rest will follow."



"I receive so many messages."



"I receive messages from men who say they want their wives to look like me or some girls saying they want to look like me."





“I try to discourage that because you have to accept yourself the way you are."



"You have to fix yourself on the inside and everything else will follow."





Check out some of her photos below.







