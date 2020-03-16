_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, March 16, 2020 - A Kenyan woman who had self-quarantined herself at a Machakos hotel after arriving from Germany has been arrested and taken to Machakos police station.





The woman is said to have arrived in the country from Germany on March 3.





So far, three cases have been confirmed in the country and all the patients have been quarantined at the Kenyatta National Hospital where the government had established an isolation centre.





The first case was reported on Friday March 13, when a 27-year old lady who arrived in the country on March 5 from US via London tested positive for the COVID-19 that has so far killed over 4500 worldwide.





See photos below.







