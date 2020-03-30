_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, March 30, 2020 - Controversial singer Willy Paul has a written a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta begging him to help musicians and other entertainers who are facing a serious financial crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak.





Willy Paul notes that the entertainment industry has been hit badly since most entertainers depend on shows to make a living and since there are no events happening around the country, they are facing a financial crisis.





The singer urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and help entertainers since they have families to feed and bills to pay.





“The entertainment scene has been hit badly and sadly, no one seems to care about whatever is happening to us. Entertainers from other countries e.g musicians, actors , producers, directors and comedians are getting help from their Governments. Here no one is even saying a word”. He wrote.





“Dear Mr President, I’m just speaking from a musical perspective. If an established musician like me can feel the pinch, what about the uprising artist who only makes 5000 shillings per gig and they still have to pay rent and feed their families?" He added.







Here’s the full letter that Willy Paul wrote to the President on his Instagram page.





“ Dear Mr President, my president. First and foremost I’d like to congratulate you for the good work that you’ve done so far n ur still doing. Especially in this time of #corona

My president I have an issue. The entertainment scene has been hit badly and sadly no one seems to care about whatever is happening to us... entertainers from other countries e.g musicians, actors , producers, directors and comedians are getting help from their governments.. And here no one is even saying a word.





The other day you had a press conference and all of us expected to hear our president’s thought on the entertainment scene. Unfortunately you did not mention a thing. Mr president, most of us depend on shows, gigs n e.t.c as we all know that our board of music has been having issues with the artists. They’ve been stealing from us.. from ringback tones to every other thing.. most of us depend on music for everything Mr President. We have families that look upto us.. right now we’re all home, not making any money.... ....Dear Mr President, I’m just speaking from a musical perspective, if an established musician can feel the pinch like me, what about the uprising who only makes 5000 shillings per gig and they still have to pay rent and feed their families? What about the common #mwananchi who’s only hope is on mjengo, juakali, watchmen, mama mboga???



Mr President, I know ur a fan of Kenyan music, Kenyan content , Kenyans and you love your people.PLEASE REMEMBER US IN THIS DARK MOMENT. ”