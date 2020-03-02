Tuesday, March 3, 2020- This video showing the risks of having children sit in the front seat of the car is going viral on social media.





The thoughtful guy has warned parents not to let kids sit in the front passenger seat as the rapidly inflating airbags can easily hurt them or in extreme cases lead to death.





Though airbags can save lives, they can be dangerous for babies and young children.









An airbag inflates almost instantly, in as little as 20 milliseconds, after a crash. The thin nylon airbag gets an immediate injection of hot nitrogen gas, which makes it expand so quickly that it forces it out from the dashboard at about 160 mph (257 km/h).





Thus, it poses a clear risk to a baby in a rear-facing seat, who is directly in the airbag's line of fire.





Generally, children are safer restrained in the rear seats.





Watch the video below.



